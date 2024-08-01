Ondo popular CEO hacked to death, 5 days after birthday

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A popular caterer and Chief Executive of Country Kitchen, in Akure, Ondo State, Mrs. Olakunbi Adene, has reportedly been hacked to death by some unknown assailants, five days after celebrating her 54th birthday.

Source told Vanguard that the victim was killed at her residence, Oda Road, in Akure metropolis.

Her lifeless body was discovered on her bed by her neighbours, who later informed the caretaker of the house.

A family source, who spoke with newsmen, said: “The mother of two was hale and hearty with no sign of illness few days before she was sent to her early grave by her killers. Her lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on her bed with no trace of her killers.

“It was just five days ago that she marked her 54th birthday, she entertained many visitors in her residence and served assorted wine and drinks to her guests.”

Speaking with newsmen, the deceased’s husband, Dele Adene said the news of his wife’s demise came to him as a rude shock.

Adene said: “I was told that my wife’s corpse was found on her bed in a pool of blood, which showed she was hacked to death.

“I cannot believe that no arrest has been made up till the moment of talking to you. I feel suspects should have been arrested.

“Her phone should be tracked and I don’t know how dwellers in the building did not know such thing happened in a house with four flats apartment.”

Also, the deceased’s daughter, Tejumade, said it was the caretaker of the house where her mother lived, that called to inform her that she was found dead in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary in Akure.

Contacted, the state police imagemaker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the killing, saying: “I am aware of the incident and an investigation is currently ongoing.”