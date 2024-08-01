Ondo Guber candidate, Edema mourns Owa of ldanre, Oba Aroloye

—- Says he left an indelible mark

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Ondo state, Hon. Gbenga Edema, has mourned the late Owa of ldanre land, Oba Frederick Aroloye, saying that he left an indelible mark in the community.

Edema, who expressed deep sorrow at the loss of Oba Aroloye, said that the impact the late monarch had on the development and cultural heritage of Idanre will remain indelible.

The late monarch was aged 120 years having reigned for 45 years.

He described the late Oba Aroloye as a beacon of positive change in the hilly community, stated that remarkable progress and transformative initiatives were witnessed during his reign.

Edema said that “I am profoundly saddened by the passing of Oba (Dr.) Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, a distinguished monarch whose legacy of development and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people will forever be remembered.

“His reign was marked by progress, innovation, and a deep-seated love for the traditions of Idanre.”

“Oba Aroloye’s dedication to preserving the culture and heritage of Idanre has left an indelible mark on the community, and his passion for the well-being of his subjects has endeared him to the hearts of many.

“We mourn his loss deeply and extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Idanre.”

He said that Oba Aroloye’s longstanding reign, which began in 1976 as a first-class monarch, was characterised by a steadfast commitment to the upliftment of his kingdom and the promotion of its rich cultural heritage.

“Oba Aroloye’s legacy will continue to inspire us to uphold the values of unity, progress, and respect for tradition. His memory will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people of Idanre and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”