Omobayo Salawu explores interactions between PFAS and microplastics in water systems

By Ayo Onikoyi

As more Nigerians continue to make waves abroad, the groundbreaking work of a researcher tackling one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues has come to the fore.

In the intricate world of environmental contaminants, Omobayo Salawu is making waves by illuminating the hidden interactions between two of the most pressing pollution concerns of our time: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and microplastics.

Salawu, a postdoctoral fellow at Clemson University’s Department of Environmental Engineering & Earth Sciences, is tackling the challenge of understanding how these pervasive pollutants behave in aquatic environments. His work is shedding light on a critical question: How do PFAS and microplastics influence each other’s fate and transport in water systems? “We’re dealing with two very different types of contaminants, but both are ubiquitous in our environment,” Salawu explains. “Understanding their interaction is crucial for predicting their environmental impact and developing effective remediation strategies.” PFAS, often called “forever chemicals” due to their persistence, have been used in everything from non-stick cookware to firefighting foam. Microplastics, tiny fragments of plastic less than 5 mm in size, are the result of plastic pollution breakdown. Both are found in water bodies worldwide, raising concerns about their potential impact on ecosystems and human health.

Salawu’s recent research published in Journal of Hazardous Materials and titled “adsorption of PFAS onto secondary microplastics: a mechanistic study” delves into how water chemistry affects the adsorption of PFAS to microplastics. His findings suggest that the interaction between these contaminants is more complex than previously thought, with factors like pH, salinity, and the presence of natural organic matter playing crucial roles. “What we’re seeing is that microplastics can act as carriers for PFAS, potentially altering their distribution in aquatic environments,” Salawu says. “But the extent of this interaction depends heavily on water chemistry.” This work has implications far beyond academic circles. Understanding these interactions could help predict how PFAS moves through water systems, inform water treatment processes, and guide environmental remediation efforts. Salawu’s journey to this research began with his Ph.D. at the University of California, Irvine, where he investigated the use of novel adsorbents for removing contaminants from water. Now, he’s applying that expertise to some of the most challenging contaminants of our time. “There’s an urgency to this work,” Salawu notes. “As we continue to detect PFAS and microplastics in more and more places, understanding their behavior becomes critical for protecting our water resources.”

Looking ahead, Salawu aims to expand his research to include a wider range of PFAS compounds and microplastic types. He’s also interested in exploring how these interactions might affect aquatic organisms. As the world grapples with the legacy of persistent pollutants, researchers like Salawu are at the forefront, providing the knowledge needed to address these complex environmental challenges. Their work not only advances our understanding of contaminant behavior but also paves the way for more effective environmental protection strategies. In the intricate dance of pollutants in our water systems, Salawu’s research is helping us understand the choreography, one chemical interaction at a time.