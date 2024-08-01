Okpebholo decries Edo govt’s support for hunger protest

Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has appealed to the people of the state and other Nigerians to shun acts of violence in their protests against government.

Okpebholo, in a statement by his campaign office, condemned Edo State government for supporting the violent protests against the Federal Government and the APC in the state at a time, “other state governors were working round the clock to prevail on the youths to shun violent protests.”

The statement also said that intelligence reports on Wednesday evening had revealed that the state government was mobilising some hoodlums with money to join the planned protests.

Okpebholo, however, appealed to the people to give President Tinubu time as the process of rebuilding Nigeria has started on a good note, within the short time he has been in office as President.

He said: “The courage of President Bola Tinubu to fight the oil subsidy cabals and the historic local government autonomy are exemplary feats of his administration.”

Condemning the destruction of the billboards of Senator Monday Okpebholo Campaign and other properties in Edo State by hoodlums, the Campaign Office noted that the only thriving industry now in the state was thuggery.

The Campaign Office advised the governor to focus on improving the lives of the people and employ more teachers in the schools instead of engaging in unnecessary political battles using state resources.

The Campaign Office called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to account for the over N500 billion loan he has accumulated over time without any infrastructure nor any visible development to show in the state.

“We are aware that a warehouse was also bungled in Urora area near Benin City by the protesters and several bags of rice looted. That was the rice from the Federal Government for the people of Edo State.

“But the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government had kept the bags of rice in a secret warehouse with the intention to re-bag them and sell to the unsuspecting public. This is part of the corruption that has put the state in very deplorable situation,” the Campaign Office added.