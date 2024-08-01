Nothing to protest about, Ndigbo have seen worse – Archbishop Onuagha

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI – THE Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese and Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Rt Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha said that Igbos have nothing to protest because everything that needed to be done have been done to them and God still survives them.

Describing Nigeria as a polarized nation, he said there is no protest that will succeed in Nigeria and nothing will work in terms of protest because the country is not united, and lacks leaders. He further said that any protest was only going to be hijacked somewhere along the line and the consequences and blames would be pushed to the Igbos.

“It is better for all Igbo people to stay in their homes, nobody should go out. We are not protesting anything”’ he said

“They have done all they could do to Ndigbo, and the Igbo man does not have any problem again in Nigeria.

“They have dealt with us so much and so badly that there is nothing to deal with us again for us to protest. What are we protesting for that they have not done to us in the past? Is it the marginalisation they have been using or what? They have six states in all the geopolitical zones but we have five states.

“Secondly, they have removed the only rail line we have that the colonial master put for use. They have not replaced it like they are doing in other parts of the country, so what are we protesting for? We have been surviving without relying on the government of Nigeria, so whatever anybody does, the Igbo man will always survive. Igbo man will not protest, we are not supposed to protest, anybody who goes to protest is on his own and is just wasting his time. For me, everybody should stay at home, let them do their protest and tell us the result.”