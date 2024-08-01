Ndokwa group greets Omo-Agege on birthday anniversary

Omo-Agege

By Tunde Oso

A pan-Ndokwa socio-political pressure group, the Organisation of Ndokwa Unity, ONU, otherwise know as Ndokwa Unite has joined well-meaning Nigerians all over the world to celebrate the former Deputy Senate President who also represented the Delta Central Senatorial District in the 9th Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege at his birthday.

The group led by the duo of Onotu Henry Okechukwu and Dr. Boniface Opia, Chairman and Secretary respectively made this known in a statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital, Thursday noting that the former lawmaker lives a worthy life that should be celebrated by every man of goodwill.

The statement noted that the Senator Omo-Agege’s birthday is of major interest to the entire Ndokwa nation owing to who the ‘Senator of the People’ has chosen to be in the annals of the Ndokwa Federal Constituency stressing that, while in the hallowed Chamber, he took senatorial responsibilities beyond his primary constituency into Ndokwa nation where he touched positively the life of ‘our nation.’

The group recalled that most communities in Ndokwaland today enjoy solar light while some other communities have ongoing solar light projects particularly the ancient Aboh kingdom the headquarters of Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state all of it noted were attracted to the areas by the lawmaker who the it noted broke the barriers of backwardness by exiting “Our communities from age long darkness.”

The Onotu Okechukwu led group maintained that the footprint of Senator Omo-Agege in Ndokwaland in terms of his deliberate and conscious efforts at bringing infrastructure development to Ndokwaland is unimaginable a development that he noted made the people feel the pangs of a Renewed Hope and dividends of democracy stressing that it was the Senator who single-handedly brought the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, FUMHSK, the first of its kind on Ndokwa soil for which he stated, the people are eternally grateful to the Orogun-born politician describing him as one of the illustrious sons of Ndokwa nation. “His celebration is our celebration. We felicitate with him as the almighty God in His infinite mercy added one more year to him. Senator Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhoboland, is one of our pan Ndokwa nationalists whose celebration is our celebration. Ndokwa nation stands still as always for the man whom God is using to change the ugly narratives of our land.”

The group in its glowing tribute to the birthday celebrant noted that being an alma mata of the Saint George’s College, Obinomba, that it was the lawmaker who gave the “flagship of educational institution in Ndokwaland a face-lift making it a modern educational facility in the mould of its contemporaries in the country. These and many more, the group said, are the footprints of the lawmaker in addition to his human capital development efforts in the federal constituency. “We pray that God grants Omo-Agege a long and prosperous life in superlative health condition.”