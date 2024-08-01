Navigating the Path to Success: Guidance for emerging risk managers, by Ever Obi

By Ibrahim Adam

In an increasingly volatile financial landscape, risk management expert Mr. Ever Obi has offered crucial advice to his younger colleagues on excelling in the profession. Obi, a former Managing Director of Zedvance Finance Limited, emphasized the challenges financial institutions face in finding truly competent risk management leaders.

“I have attempted to make this journey myself numerous times, often settling for managers who, while not perfect, have the right foundation and are bright and open-minded enough to receive mentorship,” Obi said.

Obi outlined several key qualities and practices that young risk managers should adopt. First, he stressed the importance of embracing and developing an affinity for their role, regardless of how they entered the profession. He also highlighted the necessity of being addicted to learning. “If the prospect of learning and discovering new things does not excite you, then you will not succeed as a risk manager,” Obi noted.

According to Obi, young risk managers should seek out well-grounded senior risk managers and tap into their wealth of experience. He urged them to ask questions and master the art of listening. “You learn more when you are listening than when you are talking,” he said. Obi recalled his time as a credit analyst at Access Bank, where he eagerly engaged with senior colleagues to gain different perspectives and develop the insights needed for a successful career in risk management.

Obi also encouraged young risk managers to be goal-oriented from the start of their careers. “You must be diligent, efficient, and solve problems. This mentality is like a footballer who stays behind after training to practice; it will naturally make you better than your peers,” he said.

He called attention to the vastness of the risk management profession and advocated for gaining experience across its different areas. “Risk management is arguably the broadest department in a financial institution. I was fortunate to be redeployed multiple times, which allowed me to understand various risk areas beyond credit,” Obi explained. His diverse experiences included roles in Risk Analytics, Credit Risk Modelling and Optimization, and interactions with regulators and rating agencies. These opportunities equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of the field, preparing him for leadership roles.

Obi urged young risk managers to invest in self-improvement through continuous learning and acquiring new certifications. “Personal development is like an insurance cover for your career. Certifications and degrees may seem unnecessary now, but they are crucial when opportunities arise,” he said.

Young risk managers must also seek leadership roles when they are ready. “Do not settle for being a junior forever. Spend time improving yourself and doing actual work. Accept leadership positions when you are prepared, and adapt your approach based on your experiences,” Obi advised.

Finally, Obi emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge, enjoying the profession, and building a network of risk management peers. “Discuss risk management, speak its language, work and learn together, read and exchange books. Take advantage of the blessings of youth,” he concluded.