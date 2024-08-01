Governor Bassey Otu

…says anyone plan to protest in C’River should get permission

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

In a twist of events in Cross River State, the ruling All Progressives Congress , APC have disclosed that it would be embarking on a 12kilometer rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu come August 1st , 2024.

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chairman in Cross River state, Alphonsius Eba Esq, made the position ofvthe party known during a press briefing held at the Party Secretariat in Calabar on Wednesday.

According to Eba , the rally christened “Solidarity for good governance” in suppport of President Tinubu and governor Otu with a view ti spreading the good things the administration has brought ti Nigeria.

He explained that the rally will Kickstart from the Party secretariat , through the 12kilomoters Carnival route with intermittent stops at various points including 11/11 , rabana amongst others.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians to please for the sake of God , Nationhood as well as the sweetness in the land not go to the streets.

“We have taken this measure that we shall solidarize with our governor as a way of encouraging him to do more we shall do solidarity with Mr president for all the wonderful things he has done .

“we want to use the opportunity of the solidarity rally to roll and let our people know the things our president has been doing.

“We have complied with the order of the federal government through the Inspector General of police.( IGP)that anybody who wants to be on the street from tomorrow must do so by getting a permit.

“To do so, APC in cross River in conjunction with rightly guided thinking CrossRiverians across party lines have wrtten to the commissioner of police for permit to be in our office and to also be on the streets.

“Our commencement point will be this party office through the 12 kilometer carnival route our point of harbor will be the 11 /11 square we will also intermittently spend time at other pioints as well, we have secured permission and up to this moment ti the best of our knowledge, it is only APC cross River hat has secured such permission for a rally,” Eba said .