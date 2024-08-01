Home » News » Nationwide Protest: We’re embarking on solidarity rally in support of Tinubu –  Otu
August 1, 2024

Nationwide Protest: We’re embarking on solidarity rally in support of Tinubu –  Otu

Bassey Otu

Governor Bassey Otu

…says anyone plan to protest in C’River should  get permission

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

In a twist of events in Cross River State,  the ruling All Progressives  Congress , APC  have disclosed that it would be embarking  on a 12kilometer rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu come August 1st , 2024.

The All Progressives Congress,  (APC) Chairman  in Cross River state, Alphonsius Eba Esq, made the position  ofvthe party known during a press briefing  held at the Party Secretariat in Calabar on Wednesday.

According to Eba , the rally christened “Solidarity for good governance” in suppport of President  Tinubu and governor  Otu with a view ti spreading  the good things the administration has brought ti Nigeria.

He explained  that the rally will Kickstart from the Party secretariat  , through the 12kilomoters Carnival route with intermittent stops at various points including  11/11 , rabana amongst others.

“We want to appeal to Nigerians to please for the sake of God , Nationhood as well as  the sweetness in the land not go to the streets.

“We have taken this measure that we shall solidarize with our governor as a way of encouraging him to do more we shall do solidarity with Mr president for all the wonderful things he has done .

“we want to use the opportunity of the solidarity rally to roll and  let our people know the things our president has been  doing.

“We have complied with the order of the federal government through the Inspector General  of police.( IGP)that anybody who wants to be on the street from tomorrow must do so by getting a permit.

“To do so, APC in cross River   in conjunction with rightly guided thinking CrossRiverians across party lines have wrtten  to the commissioner of police for permit to be in our office  and to also be on the streets.

“Our commencement point will  be  this party office through the 12 kilometer carnival route our point of harbor will be the 11 /11 square we will also intermittently spend time at other pioints  as well,  we have secured permission and up to this moment ti the best of  our knowledge, it is only APC cross River hat has secured such permission for a rally,” Eba said .

