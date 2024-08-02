NANS seeks FG’s support for Dangote Refinery, describes it as economic giant

By Adesina Wahab

Leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, have called on the federal government to give further support for the Dangote Refinery and to also ban the importation of diesel since the refinery can meet local demand.

The NANS team, led by the Senate President, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, which recently visited the expansive refinery complex in Lekki, Lagos, stated that there is need for more support for the project, given its economic importance to the country.

The team was welcomed by the Vice President of the Dangote Refinery, Engr. Devakumar V.G. Edwin, and was conducted round the complex.

Speaking on their visit to the complex, Afeez said, “The tour allowed us to fully appreciate the immense scale and advanced capabilities of this world-class facility.

“The Dangote Refinery, one of the largest in the world, is equipped with the latest laboratory technology, including cutting-edge equipment that surpasses those found in many other refineries globally. The refinery has the capacity to produce Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel and other refined products that can not only meet Nigeria’s domestic needs, but also serve international markets. “Additionally, the refinery produces high-quality fertilizers for farmers, further contributing to the agricultural sector.

“Impressively, the Dangote Refinery generates its own electricity, with a capacity sufficient to power an entire region in Nigeria. This self-sufficiency in energy production is a testament to the advanced infrastructure and operational excellence of the refinery.

“/We also observed the refinery’s robust waste management strategies, which include innovative methods to recycle waste and mitigate the environmental impact of industrial activities on the surrounding communities.

“In light of these observations, NANS calls on the Federal Government to take decisive action to maximize the benefits of this remarkable facility for the nation. Specifically, we demand an immediate ban on the importation of diesel. Given the refinery’s capacity to produce high-quality diesel domestically, this measure will not only support local production but also conserve foreign exchange and boost the economy. “Furthermore, we urge the Federal Government to issue a directive instructing all petroleum marketers to prioritize the purchase of refined products from the Dangote Refinery. This will ensure that the nation’s refined product needs are met locally, fostering economic growth and reducing dependence on foreign imports.

“The Dangote Refinery represents a monumental achievement in Nigeria’s industrial sector, and its full potential must be harnessed for the benefit of the country. NANS stands firmly in support of measures that will promote self-sufficiency, economic development, and environmental sustainability.”