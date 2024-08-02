Mother, 4 children die of suspected food poisoning in Anambra

A devastating incident has occurred in Abubor Nnewichi community, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where a mother and her four children have died from suspected food poisoning.

The victims, identified as Onyinye (mother) and her children, Miracle, Dominion, Amanda, and Kosi, reportedly died after consuming their dinner on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses and family sources, the family had finished eating the meal before the incident occurred, and the remnants suggested it might have been a cassava meal.

However, the exact cause of the poisoning is still unknown. The father, who was not present at the time of the incident, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a shock upon returning home to find his family members lifeless.

Two other siblings, a boy and a girl, escaped the tragedy as they were not living with their parents in Nnewi.

The police have confirmed the incident and are investigating the cause of the deaths. The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Also, Anambra State Police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated: “It is a case of sudden and unnatural death reported to the command.”