‘Millions of Naira down the drain,’ Minister Bosun Tijani reacts to Kano NCC Park looting

Bosun Tijani

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani has expressed concern over the destruction of the Digital Innovation Park in Kano.

The facility, scheduled to launch next week, was reportedly set ablaze and looted during the recent protests.

In a statement posted on X, Tijani lamented, “Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.”

The Digital Innovation Park was intended to support the 3MTT program and host various initiatives, including a buildathon holiday maker program for secondary school students, starting next week.

The destruction of the facility has been described as a significant setback for the country’s efforts to bolster its technology workforce and create job opportunities for youth.

“This damage represents a setback for our journey to deepen the technology workforce and create job opportunities for young Nigerians,” Tijani added.

He emphasised the financial impact of the destruction, noting, “Millions of Naira down the drain.”

