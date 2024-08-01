Mali set to drag Ukraine to the UN

By Coulibaly Mamadou

The government of Mali is set to complain to the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) against Ukraine.

The decision follows a recent statement released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR).

In a recent publication by Agence de Presse Africaine, a Malian news agency, Andrey Yusov, the official representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, provided important details about a decisive battle that took place on July 25-27, 2024 in northern Mali.

“Russia no longer has the same potential or the same capabilities. This means that there will be fewer new orders and less use of Wagner as a tool to solve problems in the region.

“The fact that the rebels received the necessary information, and not just information, which allowed them to carry out a successful operation against Russian war criminals, is a fact that the whole world has observed,” Yusov said in a report on Agence de Presse Africaine.

Reacting to this development, Alain Koné, an expert at the Centre International d’Études Politiques said, the recent attack by Tuareg separatists from northern Mali against the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) on the Algerian border near Tinzaouaten was meticulously planned and the Malian soldiers were lured into a well-prepared trap.

‘This is an attack that leaves nothing to chance. Those who organised it knew exactly what they were doing and used a Ukrainian lead to conceal the potential involvement of Western instructors’, explains Koné.

The Malian authorities have stated that they have essential information concerning Ukrainian involvement in these attacks. ‘The information they have is crucial and will be subject to rigorous verification as part of an in-depth investigation’, says Alain Koné. The aim of this investigation is to provide tangible evidence that would confirm or refute these accusations.