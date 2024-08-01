Let’s be patient, we’re all Nigerians – says anti-protester in Lagos

An anti-protester in the Ojota area of Lagos has called on his fellow Nigerians to be patient and avoid causing mayhem while they go about their protest.

According to him, Nigerians should be mindful of what they do and protect themselves from being manipulated by some politicians.

He said that while the situation of the country might not be favourable today, there is hope for a brighter future.

His words, “It might not be in our favour today, but it will be a brighter future tomorrow. We are all Nigerians, but those people who think they are different from us should understand that when Nigeria is burning, we’re all burning, when Nigeria is excelling, we’re all excelling.

“Let us be very mindful of how we do things. We should not accept or allow any politician to manipulate our mindset, to do what we know is against the Law, the government c annot disenfranchise us from exercising our civic rights, but let’s be mindful of how we do things. Some people are somewhere wanting the gathering to gather numbers, so they come out to perpetrate evil. We don’t want that, we have suffered enough.”

Vanguard News