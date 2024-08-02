Leadway Assurance pays N67bn claims in 2023 

Leadway Inssurance

By Rosemary Iwunze

Leadway Assurance Company Limited has reported claims of N67.1 billion for the operating year ended December 2023 up by 17.4 per cent from N57.5 billion paid in 2022.

The company in 2016 reported claims payment of N23 billion, the highest by any individual insurer that year. Each subsequent year has seen substantial growth, from N27.40 billion in 2017 to N33.80 billion in 2018, reflecting Leadway’s unwavering commitment to its policyholders.

In 2019, claims payments rose to N38.40 billion, showcasing Leadway’s ongoing dedication to excellence. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company supported its policyholders with N43.5 billion in claims, demonstrating resilience and reliability. The unprecedented and sustained trend continued with N48 billion in 2021 and an impressive N57.5 billion in 2022.

Speaking at the 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Managing Director Mr. Gboyega Lesi emphasized that Leadway’s substantial and consistent claims payments have earned the trust and confidence of policyholders, setting a benchmark in the industry. He highlighted the company’s focus on operational efficiency, innovation, and customer experience enhancement.

“We remain ambitious in our quest to be the dominant insurance company in Nigeria,” he stated, adding, “Our strategic focus on customer-centricity, digital transformation, and business agility will drive us forward.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors, General (rtd) Martin Luther Agwai (CFR), added, “As leaders in our market, we are committed to sustainable growth by reaching new customer segments and exploring innovative distribution channels.”