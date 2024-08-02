Lagos ports record skeletal service as protests disrupt activities

By Godwin Oritse

The tempo of commercial activities at the ever-busy Lagos Ports dropped yesterday due to the ongoing national protests as no agents were seen processing the clearance of their cargoes.

This was despite the assurances given by the Port Police Command, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for non- disruption of port operations.

However, Apapa Port Manager, Mr. Charles Okagha, told Vanguard that NPA’s operations were in full swing as vessels were berthed and other marine activities went on uninterrupted.

Okagha also said that he could not speak for the Customs aspect of port operation, adding that the port authority’s side of the port will continue to be opened for business.

He said: We were opened for business, and we also berthed vessels for our clients. On the marine side of the ports, we were up and running, I cannot speak for the Customs side.

Vanguard also gathered that major markets in and around the Apapa area of Lagos were shut over fear of hoodlums exploiting the protest to vandalize shops.

Confirming the development, President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Agents, ANLCA, Mr. Emenike Nwakoji, said that there were skeletal services at some parts of the ports, adding that the inability of the banks to open for payments of import duties and other taxes was one of the reason most agents could not take delivery of their cargoes.

Nwokeji also said that the association hopes that with time, the situation will normalize, and the banks will be opened for agents to effect payment.

Similarly, Vice President of ANLCA, Mr. Segun Oduntan, said that the operations of most of the Customs agents have gone digital, noting that a lot of operations at the port can be consolidated as most of the documentations and payments can be done online.

Oduntan also confirmed that the closure of the banks was also an issue that affected operations at the ports.

A freight forwarder told our correspondent that it would be risky to take delivery of containers and be on the road at a time of protest because of criminal elements.

Although there is heavy presence of the Police and soldiers, many traders and their customers decided to stay back in their homes to avoid running into criminal elements taking advantage of the protest to rob.