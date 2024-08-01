IYC distances self from nationwide protest, gives reasons

IYC

…Urges FG to halt SPDC’s onshore assets divestment

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has called on the federal government to as a matter of necessity, halt the onshore assets divestment process of the Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited, SPDC, alleging that it was riddled with irregularities and partisanship.

This is just as the umbrella body of the Ijaw youths, yesterday, distanced itself from the nationwide hunger and hardship protest kicking off today, August 1, saying,i that the proposed protest themed “10 Days of Rage” had so much unexplainable undertones and symptoms of a revolution.

In a position paper issued by the IYC, Western Zone, signed by the zonal chairman, Nicholas Igarama, the secretary, Ebi Joshua Olowolayemo Esq and the information Officer, Tare Magbei, it stated that the decision was taken after due consultations with the national executive council of the body and critical stakeholders.

The statement reads in part: “The IYC Western Zone, as a matter of necessity, calls on the federal government to discontinue the divestment process of the onshore assets of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

“The intentional exclusion of interested Ijaw indigenes by SPDC from the onshore assets divestment initiative is a major concern to us, who are hosting the oil giant in our domains in the Niger Delta region.

“We are urging President Bola Armed Tinubu to heed our concerns and pains and call on the management of SPDC to order.

“Until Ijaw sons and daughters are captured in the bidding processes of the SPDC’s onshore assets divestment, Ijaw youths will continue to see this as an oppression and spite on our collective existence.

“As we earlier promised, we will shutdown oil and gas exploration activities of the SPDC in the Niger Delta if our sons and daughters are not given room to partake in the divestment process.

“However, on the nationwide protest, after due consultations with the national executive council of the body and other critical stakeholders, we affirmed that Nigeria is currently faced with diverse and severe economic hardship occasioned by the implementation of poorly thought-out policies like the hike in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

“The demands of the organizers of the proposed nationwide protest, which includes implementation of the resolutions reached at the 2014 national confab, reduction of petrol and gas prices, fixing and putting local refineries into use and among other demands are timely and in order.

“However, after thorough deliberations and consideration of the current socio-political climate and the interests of our people, we present the following reasons for our standpoint:

a. That, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Western Zone and its national body were not duly consulted by the proposed protest orgnizers in the design of their demands. While we recognize the importance of addressing bad governance at the national level, it is crucial that we focus on local issues that directly impact the Ijaw nation.

“The IYC, which is the most structured and reputable youth organisation in sub-Saharan Africa, will not be coerced into partaking in a protest that is organized by faceless entities with no actionable plans.

“The proposed #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest themed “10 Days of Rage” has so much unexplainable undertones and symptoms of a revolution.

“Again, demands that bother on the development of the Niger Delta, which include the East-West Road, environmental remediation, relocation of IOCs and among others are not captured in the proposed protest.

“Our commitment to peace, stability and constructive engagement remains unwavering. Let us continue to work together for the betterment of our community through peaceful and progressive dialouge.

“Conclusively, the IYC Western Zone strongly advised all Ijaw youths to abstain from the proposed nationwide protest owing to the aforementioned standpoints of Council”.