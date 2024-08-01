Iwuanyanwu, Uba’s death, monumental loss to lgbo Nation, says Eze lloerika

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The President-General of the Association of Ndi Eze Ndi Igbo in the Diaspora, Eze Gregory Iloerika, has described the deaths of Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Senator Ifeanyi Uba, as a great loss to the Igbo nation.

Iloerika who said this in a statement, described Engr Iwuanyanwu as a benevolent father and an effective leader who was able to reconcile many aggrieved leaders of Ndi Igbo, both at home and in the Diaspora, within one year in office.

Iwuanyanwu was the President-General of Ohanaeze, the Igbo apex sociocultural organisation while Ifeanyi Uba was the Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly.

Iloerika noted that the demise of these two icons , in very quick succession, has brought sorrow, pain and anguish to Ndi Igbo, everywhere.

He said that Iwuanyanwu superintended Ohanaeze in an environment of peace and cohesion, declaring that posterity will not forget his illustrious service to Ndi igbo.

According to him Iwuanyanwu was pragmatic in his navigation and projection of the interests of Ndi Igbo in the complex Nigerian State.

In Senator Uba,he noted that Ndi Igbo, and indeed all Nigerians, have lost an enterprising ebullient and . charismatic leader .

Iloerika lamented that both leaders are leaving when Igbos needed them most and are still mourning the deaths of three former President Generals of Ohanaeze in the persons of Prof George Obiozor, Prof Ben Nwabueze and Prof Joe Irukwu.

Iloerika said that it would be difficult to replace them.