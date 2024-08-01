Imo shuns protest; banks, offices shut, streets deserted

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Residents of Imo State are not participating in the ongoing nationwide protest against hardship in the country.

As at the time of filing this report, no protesters were seen anywhere in the state.

While the streets of Owerri, the state capital are scanty, banks, offices and shops were seen closed.

Security men, however, mounted surveillance at various parts of the city.

At the Relief Market and Ekeukwu Owerri, few traders were seen displaying their wares.

A man who gave his name as Oliver Nnadi, told our correspondent that they had their own protest at the polls during the presidential election.

“We did our own protest during the election in 2023. We saw this coming, and we voted for a better Nigeria. But some people said no.

“Why should we hit the streets now for protest? I’m not ready for that”, he stated.

The residents of the state, however, appear not to have recovered from the tension and apprehension of the sporadic shootings across the length and breadth of Owerri, Wednesday.