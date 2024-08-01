Igbooye monarch suit still before S’Court —Erelu Ruling House

By Henry Ojelu

The Erelu Ruling House of Igbooye town in Epe, Lagos State, has said the community’s obaship tussle was still before the Supreme Court contrary to reports that it had been permanently struck out.

According to the family, the case, which was initially struck out on April 29, 2024, had since been refiled in May 2024 with suit number SC/ CV/285/2024.

Secretary to the Community and of the Erelu Ruling House, Otunba Anthony Oguntimehin, said the clarification was necessary to correct “the wrong impression created in the public through publication of falsehoods in some national and online dailies to confuse the members of the public.

“The person behind this falsehood is a deputy director and he is directly involved in the matter because he is hell-bent on imposing his younger brother as the new monarch without following the laid down procedure as contained in the chieftaincy declaration and more so, during the pendency of an appeal at the Supreme Court, saying that he can no longer wait after being at the various hierarchies of court for 17 years.

“He said those who were still interested in pursuing the appeal can continue while he should be allowed to crown his younger brother as the new king.

“He is the factional head of Ewade ruling house, which is one of the four ruling houses and has deliberately sidelined the inputs and contributions of the other three ruling houses of Erelu, Shamba and Oshikadewa.

“The Igbooye community has written several letters dissociating itself from the documents presented alone to the government intimating state governor, the deputy governor, speaker of the state House of Assembly, Attorney General, Commissioner for Local Government, Solicitor General, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Director of Legal Drafting at the Ministry of Justice, who are all stakeholders in the approval and appointment of a new monarch.”