Hunger protest: Traders express fears, lock shops in A’ Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

AS the hunger protest commences across the country, many traders in Uyo Akwa Ibom state did not open their shops for fear of miscreants hijacking the protest to attack and loot shops.

Vanguard observed that by 9am all the shops located by the popular Itam Market, off Ikot Ekpene Road and opposite the Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, were under lock and keys.

Some of the traders spotted hanging around their shops told Vanguard that they decided not to open their shops because of what they experienced during the #EndSARS protest where hoodlums took them unawares and looted many shops.

Speaking, a dealer in Curtains and Window blinds who simply identified himself as Mr Arinze said , “Most of us along this line didn’t open our shops because we are afraid of looters. I am just hanging around to see what’s going on. But if a customer comes to buy I will open the shop, sell to the person and close the shop again.

“And since 8:00am I came out I noticed that many people have not come out. This is one of the busy Roads in this state, but today the road is not busy.For me it is risky to open shop today because people usually capitalize on protests to break into shops and steal goods. So I am still observing the situation”

Another businessman along Ikot Ekpene Road, Mr Francis lamented that it was risky for him to open his electronics shop because of the”EndSARS protest ” experience, where hoodlums had looted their shops.

He, however, said he was not in support of the protest because Nigerians brought the hardship upon themselves when they decided not to vote for the right person into power at the center.

“I don’t pity Nigerians because the hardship we are facing today we brought it upon ourselves. We say we are clamouring for a better Nigeria but when the opportunity to vote into office someone who has the capacity to give us that better Nigeria we said no , he doesn’t pay “Shishi”.

“We decided that it was better to vote for those giving us, ten thousand Naira, five thousand Naira. Today we are still suffering, because of consequences of of our action. We’ve mortgaged the future of children. So I strongly believe that Nigeria would have been better today if the “Obedients” have taken over power. That’s why cannot be in support of this protest “

Meanwhile, security agents especially, the Army were seen strategically positioned around some big Electronic shops like the LG Show Room along Ikot Ekpene Road.

It could be recalled that the Show Room was one of the private property that were looted during the EndSARS protest in 2020.