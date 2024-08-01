Hunger protest paralyzes markets, brings nation’s capital to standstill

By Luminous Jannamike

The ongoing protest against hunger and economic hardship has forced the closure of three major markets in Abuja – Wuse, Utako, and Garki – with only skeletal activities recorded at Garki market.

Vanguard visited the markets and observed that most traders failed to show up, while those who did refused to display their goods.

The protest’s impact extended beyond the markets, as a drive through the Abuja metropolis revealed a ghost town-like atmosphere, with most businesses and offices closed.

Typically, busy markets and roads recorded scanty vehicular traffic and movements, with traffic laws openly flouted as drivers navigated one-way lanes with impunity.

The shutdown of the markets and businesses has brought the city to a standstill, with the protest’s effects felt across various sectors of the economy.

The usually bustling streets of Abuja were eerily quiet, underscoring the protest’s significant impact on the city’s daily life and commerce.