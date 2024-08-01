Hunger protest: Normal life in Umuahia

By Steve Oko

Residents of Umuahia the Abia State capital, Thursday, ignored the nationwide protest as they went about their normal lives.

There was free flow of both human and vehicular movements as residents carried on their daily routines uninterrupted.

The streets were as busy as ever and there was calm in the capital city.

No protester was yet sighted as at 9:30 am when our Correspondent monitored movement around some streets.

There were normal lives around Enugu Road, Uwalaka Street, Niger Road, Awolowo Street, Umuwaya by ShopRite axi, and the adjourning streets.

No security operatives were seen around as residents went about their normal businesses.