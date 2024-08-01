Health research devt, innovation: FG tasks stakeholders on collaboration, partnership

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government yesterday,urged experts, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders, in health research development and innovation to embrace collaboration and partnership ,given that breakthroughs often come from the intersection of diverse ideas and perspectives.

This was as the government tasked them to commit to translating the nation’s research findings into policies and practices that make a real difference in the lives of its people.

Minister of State for Health,Dr. Tunji Alausa,said these, Wednesday, in his opening address at the National Strategic Meeting on Health Research Development and Innovation,in Abuja.

He added that as the stakeholders-government deliberate on the key issues, challenges, and opportunities in health research and innovation,each one of them must rethink boldly and creatively even as he expressed optimism that the outcomes of the strategic meeting will significantly contribute to the advancement of Nigeria’s national health research agenda and the achievement of its health and social welfare goals.

While noting that quality and accessible health for all Nigerians is a vital part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,he insisted that participants must strive to seize the moment to make a lasting impact and pave the way for a healthier, more innovative, and resilient Nigeria.

He said: I am very proud to witness the gathering of such a distinguished assembly of experts, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders, all united by a common purpose: to advance the health and well-being of our nation through the power of research and innovation.

“Nigeria, with its diverse population and unique health challenges, stands at a critical juncture in its journey towards achieving optimal health outcomes for all its citizens. In this quest, the role of health research and innovation cannot be overstated. It is through rigorous research that we gain the insights necessary to develop effective interventions, and through innovation, we transform these insights into tangible solutions that improve the lives of our people.

” Today’s meeting is a testament to our collective commitment to fostering a robust health research ecosystem that not only addresses our current health challenges but also anticipates and prepares for future ones. It is an opportunity for us to reflect on our progress, identify gaps, and chart a strategic path forward that leverages our strengths and resources.

“Quality and accessible health for all Nigerians is a vital part of our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He has entrusted us as leaders in this sector to achieve this mandate. He has backed this up with an unprecedented support for the health sector. With this comes a huge responsibility on our shoulders to perform. Research and Innovation is one of our key enablers to achieving quality and targeted healthcare for our fellow citizens.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all participants and partners, specifically, the National Health Research Committee, National Health Research Ethics Committees, Research Agencies (NIMR, NIPRID, NICRAT) NCDC, and our partners ; in particular, the World Health Organization for their consistent support, and participants such as Professor Ogunsola – VC of University of Lagos who have made this important gathering possible.

” Your dedication and hard work are the backbone of our national health research agenda. Together, we have the potential to create a vibrant and sustainable research environment that drives innovation, enhances health outcomes, and ultimately, ensures a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria.

“As we deliberate on the key issues, challenges, and opportunities in health research and innovation today, I urge each one of us to think boldly and creatively. Let us embrace collaboration and partnership, recognizing that the most significant breakthroughs often come from the intersection of diverse ideas and perspectives. Let us also commit to translating our research findings into policies and practices that make a real difference in the lives of our people.

” I am confident that the outcomes of this strategic meeting will significantly contribute to the advancement of our national health research agenda and the achievement of our health and social welfare goals. Let us seize this moment to make a lasting impact and pave the way for a healthier, more innovative, and resilient Nigeria.”

While thanking the participants for their wrap attention and your unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians,he said he looked forward to actionable outcomes that will emerge from the day’s deliberations.

On her part,the Permanent Secretary of the ministry,Kacholom Daju, who said she was elated to speak at the stakeholders’ engagement, explained that the event was aimed at aligning health research with the nation’s national priorities, foster collaboration among researchers and policymakers as well as identifying innovative solutions on health from healthcare challenges and to strengthen research capacity.

The event featured the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos,Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the key-note speaker.

Others were the United Nations,UN agencies,donors and implementing partners-WHO,global fund and representatives from states, the academia ,among others.