Hardship: Youths back down from protest, give Tinubu more time to deliver

President Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a surprise move, Nigerian youths have called off their planned protest and hunger strike, citing President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing the country’s challenges.

A communiqué issued on Wednesday night by the youth groups revealed that the decision follows a meeting held in Abuja between representatives of ethnic youth groups, religious youth bodies, and community-based organizations.

They acknowledged the President’s efforts to address their grievances and pledged to give him more time to implement necessary changes.

The planned August 1 protest was deemed unnecessary, as the government has taken note of the youths’ concerns and is working to address them.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s commitment to expediting beneficial legislation was also recognized, further solidifying the decision to engage in dialogue.

Ambassador Solomon Adodo, Convener of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria, emphasized the need for continuous dialogue and collaboration with the President.

He stated that by calling off the protest, the youths demonstrated their willingness to partner with the government to navigate Nigeria’s challenges.

The communique reads, “Rising-Up for a United Nigeria convened a significant meeting with youth groups from across the nation. This gathering included representatives from ethnic youth groups, religious youth bodies, and community-based organizations. Following extensive deliberations, a collective resolution was reached regarding the current socio-political climate and the planned protests.

“We acknowledge that President Bola Tinubu has been responsive to the concerns and grievances voiced by Nigerians. In light of his ongoing efforts to address these issues, it has been determined that further protests or street demonstrations scheduled for August 1 are unnecessary and counterproductive. Any such activities at this juncture would likely escalate into riots rather than constructive protests, as the expression of displeasure has been duly noted and is being acted upon.

“Furthermore, we recognize the commitment of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to ensure that all legislative actions beneficial to the masses are expedited. On this basis, the youth structures across the country have decided to withdraw from the planned nationwide hunger protest.

“We, the prominent youth organizations, reaffirm our confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and have resolved to provide him with the necessary time and support to implement the changes needed to move Nigeria forward. We have established a platform for continuous dialogue and collaboration with the President, enabling us to contribute ideas and solutions for the nation’s progress.

“We empathize with President Tinubu, understanding the immense challenges he faces. It is our collective responsibility to partner with him in navigating these difficult times, rather than exacerbating the situation through further protests.

“Together, we believe in working towards a united and prosperous Nigeria.”