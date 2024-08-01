Hardship Protest: Miscreants burn down Tafa local government area in Niger

Protesters yesterday burnt down Tafa local government Secretariat, Sabon Wuse of Niger State along Kaduna- Abuja expressway.

The incident occured around 9:30 am.

Besides setting the Secretariat ablaze, two cars were also burnt down while two others were vandalized and valuables looted in the Secretariat.

The development it was gathered created serious hold up along the ever busy expressway before a combination of security Agencies mobilized to the area and dispersed the miscreants.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the development said eleven persons have already been arrested and the Highway now free for traffic.

In a statement, the PPRO said, “some miscreants of Tafa area of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State and that of Hayin-Diko Gurara LGA of Niger State mobilized and stormed Tafa LGA Secretariat of Niger State located along Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Sabon-Wuse Niger State.

“The hoodlums vandalized the Secretariat, partly set it ablaze, two cars were also burnt and two other others vandalized.

“They further looted valuables there-in while the Police and other security agencies responded to the scene and arrested eleven violent miscreants with different dangerous weapons including firearms as others were dispersed from the scene and some of the looted items were recovered,” he declared.

Wasiu said a combination of security agencies responded to the blockage of the Kaduna-Abuja expressway and old toll-gate and the hoodlums were dispersed adding that presently, the expressway has been reopened for motorists and there is free flow of traffic along the highway.

He called on members of the public to go about their lawful duties assuring that safety of their lives and property are guaranteed just as he assured that other fleeing miscreants will be arrested.

On the death of some protesters in Suleja, unconfirmed sources said six people were shot in an attempt to burn down Police “A” Division in the town just as Police kept mute over the issue.