Hardship Protest: Banks, eateries, fuel stations, others under lock and key in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As the August 1st nationwide protest commenced today, Thursday, the roads and streets of Lagos are presently deserted as armed security personnel take strategic positions across the metropolis.

Checks by Vanguard as of 7 am, witnessed special security personnel, tagged: CP Tactical Squad, Lagos State Police Command, stationed at Egbeda Bus Stop, monitoring development.

The roads are virtually empty as only commercial buses, popularly called Danfo could be seen operating.

The ever-busy Bus Rapid Transit, BRT terminals were empty as there were no buses in sight while passengers that dared to go out, scuttled to board Danfos.

A number of banks, eateries, fuel stations, superstores, and other business enterprises were seen under lock and key.

Also some miscreants were seen on major roads like: Ikotun, Egbeda, Dopemu, Ikeja, Ojota, gisting and drinking alcoholic stuff and smoking.

As of 7.30 am, there was no sign of likely protest as protesters could not be seen in sight but armed special task force, Rapid Response Squad men were in large numbers across the metropolis.

Police helicopter was seen on surveillance operating across the metropolis.

Armoured Personnel carriers, APC vehicles, and vans were seen stationed at strategic points at Gani Fawenhimi Freedom Park as well as Peace Park, Ojota area.

Vanguard News