Gov Yusuf receives protest leaders at Govt House

By Bashir Bello

In a show of commitment to the promise made during Wednesday’s stakeholders meeting, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf received written grievances from the leaders of the Coalition of Civil Society and Non-governmental Organizations at Government House.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the orderly manner in which the protesters conducted themselves and their decision to use peaceful and proper channels to voice their concerns.

Governor Yusuf assured the leaders that he would promptly lead a powerful delegation from the state to present the grievances of the people to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pending the Presidency’s response.

He also expressed his disappointment over reports that certain individuals, described as enemies of Kano State, had hired thugs within and from neighboring states to disrupt the initially planned peaceful protest, causing chaos and unrest in one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“We are aware that unpatrotic politicians from the opposition party have sponsored thugs, who are on a rampage, looting and distroying properties of innocent citizens”

The Governor ordered security agencies to immediatly investigste and arrest of those involved in turning the protest into violence and the sponsors in Kano state.

He also urged the leaders of the peaceful protest to continue educating the public on the importance of peaceful coexistence and using appropriate channels to voice their concerns, to ensure stability and harmony.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf highlighted the efforts of his administration in mitigating the economic hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies, including various palliatives and empowerment initiatives.

Three leaders of the protesters—Comrade Abulmajid Yakubu, Malam Abubakar Ali, and Barrister Amina Bello—spoke during the presentation.

They conveyed the grievances of the state’s residents regarding the economic difficulties facing the nation, which have made life challenging for many Nigerians.

They called for adjustments to the Federal Government’s economic policies to improve the quality of life for Nigerians.