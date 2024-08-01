Gov Alia commends Benue people for heeding call to shun protest

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has commended Benue people for heeding his advise to shun the nationwide protest.

The Governor in a statement Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula thanked the organised Labour, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, students among others for keeping to their promise to shun the protest which he said demonstrated the people’s firm believe in his government, its policies and programmes.

Part of the statement read, “Governor Hyacinth Alia sends his warm appreciation to the people of Benue, for heeding his words not to join the nationwide protest.

“The Governor particularly praises the organised labour, trade unions, civil society organisations, the youth and other groups in the state for keeping to their word not to participate in the protest.

“The Governor says the decision of the people to shelve the protest in the state demonstrates their firm belief in the policies of the APC led administration in the country, saying it is an indication that the people are willing to give the government more time to improve on their welfare.

“Governor Alia equally assures the people of the State of President Bola Tinubu’s unflinching love for Benue, stating that the numerous projects embarked upon by his administration across the length and breadth of the state, are as a result of the support and cordial relationship his administration has enjoyed from the Tinubu led federal government.

“He promises to continue to do his best to provide them with good governance, insisting this is the only way he will justify the trust placed in him by the people of Benue.

“He implores the people to continue to remain peaceful and go about their normal businesses throughout the period.”