Glitz, glamour as Dreams Models celebrates 15 anniversary

By Esther Onyegbula

It was undoubtedly a vibrant mix of fashion and entertainment as Dreams Models Media World celebrates its 15 anniversary in Lagos. During the anniversary celebration at the highbrow Phase 1, Lekki , Lagos, the event organizers also hosted the Lekki Carnival Dance Fame.

It attracted dignitaries from the Island and the entertainment industry from within and diasporas. Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Dreams Models Media World, King Daniel stated that the entertainment platform has trained and promoted over 200 upcoming youths in modeling, dancing, music, comedy, and acting.

He explained that the platform was founded in December 2008 to empower youths both within and outside the country. According to him, I believe in making a difference in the entertainment industry by introducing our students to international platforms and assisting them in realizing their dreams. Some of them are brand ambassadors for well-known organizations in Nigeria and abroad,” he added.

King Daniel expressed gratitude to several television stations, national dailies, social media influencers, and other online platforms for their years of support.

It should be noted that Dreams Models has produced movies and season titles over the years, including “Agatha of Jezebel Country,” which is currently available on YouTube channels.