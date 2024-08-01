German firm to build renewable energy, decarbonization tech in evergreen city — Presidency

Ajuri Ngelale

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, SPEC, and Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said yesterday that a German firm, PANA Holdings, has expressed interest in building renewable energy and allied decarbonization technology manufacturing facilities in Nigeria’s green industrial zone, Evergreen City, with the support of the German government.

SPEC said he engaged with prized innovator and entrepreneur, Mr. Daere Akobo, in the presence of the German DHM, H.E. Johannes Lehne and the team from PANA Holdings, ahead of his trip to Switzerland.

Ngelale said: “Mr Akobo’s organization is one of Nigeria’s core indigenous EPC companies with the sustained technical competence to qualify for high-level partnerships with German industrial conglomerates across oil & gas, electric power, and other critical sectors.

“Areas of industrial manufacturing opportunity include, but are not limited to Orcan Waste Heat Recovery Technology: Conversion of unused and waste heat energy from engines and industrial facilities into clean electricity that is immediately usable. (Organic Rankine Cycle Technology).

“Multi-Phase Pumping Technology: Technology that is deployed to help reduce gas flaring.

“Mokveld Zero Emissions Control Valves: Components that function to substantially reduce fugitive emissions.

“Amplified Geochemical Imaging, AGI: Non-conventional exploratory technology and capability to assess the integrity of carbon capture utilization and storage, CCUS, instrumentation.

“Decarbonization of Nigeria’s electric power grid: An ongoing agreement between Siemens and PANA Infrastructure to decarbonize the grid through a multi-phase approach can advance value chain localization through its participation in Evergreen City.

“Climate-Smart agriculture infrastructure manufacturing: Production and deployment of instruments to support the local supply chain that will undergird integrous greenhouse farming.

“Continuous emission monitoring: Leveraging infosys platforms to deploy metering solutions and develop a comprehensive dashboard for real-time monitoring and evaluation.”

”While there is significant work to do before this collaboration reaches the construction stage, we are pleased with the cooperation of the private sector in turning President Bola Tinubu’s green industrial vision into a reality, and we remain dedicated to doing everything possible in order to turn hope into tangible opportunities for Nigerians.”