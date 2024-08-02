Firm boosts financial gap in Africa with cross-border payments

Worried by the financing gap that hinders business growth and economic expansion in Africa, Mansa says it will regularise access to financing for businesses.

Mansa made this commitment while announcing the launch of its first pool on Base.

A statement made available to Vanguard said Base was a secure platform that would offer efficient and accessible financial services to clients.

The statement reads: “It is a low-cost Ethereum-equivalent L2 blockchain built on the OP Stack by Coinbase, enabling Mansa to offer more efficient and accessible financial services to its clients. Mansa currently lives with two innovative pools centered around remittance and stablecoin liquidity provision, helping African businesses access cheaper capital.

“Mansa’s groundbreaking approach allows venture-backed businesses to use a wide range of assets as collateral, significantly expanding the pool of potential borrowers. As institutional adoption of this model accelerates, Mansa’s transformative approach and strategic partnerships will play a crucial role in shaping the future of finance in emerging markets. With boots on the ground in Africa and the UK, Mansa works closely with African businesses to fuel their growth with trade finance and cross-border payments liquidity.”

Quoting the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Mansa, Mouloukou Sanoh, it added: “We’re thrilled to launch our new liquidity pool on Base. This move will help businesses overcome USD limitations and manual processes that have long constrained growth. Our platform unlocks new sources of liquidity, directly addressing the credit gap in emerging markets.”