Fire destroys property worth millions of naira in Lagos plank mart

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Property worth millions of naira was on Thursday, razed in an early morning fire that gutted three shops at Ladipo Baale Roundabout plank market, Orile-Iganmu, Lagos.

According to Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said no death was recorded in the incident.

The fire, which occurred midnight, affected a section of the plank market.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, further investigations revealed that the inferno started from a pile of planks due to power surge before spreading quickly to three other shops within the market.

“No casualties, nor injuries were recorded in the incident. A significant quantity of planks and properties equally worth millions of naira, were salvaged by responders during the operation.

“Collaborative efforts of the responders were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread to more shops.

“The agency’s Response Team and members of the Plank Market Association conducted Public Advocacy on preventive measures, to avoid such incidents in the future.

“LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigerian Police Force responded to the emergency,”Oke-Osanyitolu stated.