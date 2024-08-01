Fear of protest in Nigeria disrupts business at Karu Market in Abuja

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Business activities at Karu Market in Abuja have been significantly disrupted as most major shops and premises remain closed due to fears over the planned protest.

A visit to Market revealed a significant decline in business activities, with most major shops and premises closed. Only petty traders were seen operating, while some business owners lingered around their premises, expressing concerns about the uncertain outcome of the planned protest.

Only petty traders are operating, while some business owners are seen lingering around their premises, uncertain about the outcome of the protest.

Business owners expressed concerns about the unpredictable nature of the protest, citing the need to secure their businesses.

Emmanuel Ekpa, a business owner, stated that he arrived at the market early but hesitated to open his shop due to the unpredictable nature of the protest. He emphasized that the government should address the grievances of citizens rather than simply discouraging protests.

Ekpa expressed support for the protest, citing the struggles of Nigerians, including business owners, due to the government’s inaction.

He also criticized the government’s response to the protest, saying, “It’s not enough for the government to say aggrieved citizens shouldn’t protest. They should attend to their demands. Nigerians are suffering, and those of us in business are finding things difficult. We can’t continue like this, so I’m in full support of the protest.”

In contrast, Sarah Ameh, a petty trader, felt compelled to open her business to ensure her family’s survival. Despite being aware of the protest, she emphasized the importance of her daily sales to feed her family.

Ameh appealed to the federal government to address the demands of Nigerians, highlighting the escalating cost of goods and its adverse impact on the average citizen.

The market’s subdued atmosphere reflects the widespread uncertainty and concern among business owners and citizens, as they await the outcome of the planned protest.