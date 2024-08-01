Enugu NMA gets new leadership, pledges to tackle quackery in medical practice

… extends olive branch to aggrieved members

By Chinedu Adonu

THE newly elected executives committee of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Enugu State Council, has vowed to tackle with renewed vigour, quackery and other infractions in medical practice in the state.

The newly elected chairman of the association, Dr. Chibuzo Eminem Ndiokwelu, who addressed journalists in Enugu, said his administration is committed to “bridging divides and promoting solidarity within the medical community in the state”.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by medical professionals in Enugu State, Dr. Ndiokwelu pledged to address key issues such as security threats, poor working conditions, and the prevalence of quackery.

“We will work tirelessly with government and healthcare institutions to ensure a safe, dignified, and prosperous practice environment,

“We will tackle security threats, poor working conditions, and quackery head-on. Our goal is to create a haven for our members to thrive. We will bridge gaps between state, zonal, and affiliate leaderships, ensuring every member’s voice is heard,” he said.

Ndiokwelu noted that his “Detente and Entente” agenda is designed to ease hostilities and restore friendly understanding among NMA members in Enugu State.

“We shall embrace everyone and embark on this journey together with a no victor or vanquished mindset. My doors are open as the team leader to all progressive-minded members.

“We are humbled by the trust you have placed in us to lead our great association. Our vision is a united, inclusive, and impactful NMA Enugu State”.

He declared that any individuals claiming to be the NMA Enugu State Exco apart from his team are imposters who will face sanctions from NMA.

“There’s one NMA led by President Bala Audu. We are just a branch subservient to the dictates of the parent body. We are instructed to declare to the press and regulatory agencies that as of today, any person parading himself/herself as an Exco of NMA Enugu State apart from the exco led by me is/are imposters and will face actions/sanctions from NMA.”

“We came with a healing balm of Gilead, we are prepared for reconciliation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of our mindsets towards peace, unity, progress, and prosperity.

“We implore members to embrace this new chapter for progress, united as Hippocratic brothers and sisters. Our doors remain open to all progressive-minded members as we move forward into a peaceful and progressive era,” he said.