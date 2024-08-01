Dubai Hospital bridges healthcare gap with Lagos expansion

By Chioma Obinna

In a move to provide increased access to the hospital’s world-renowned healthcare services for Nigerians, the American Hospital Dubai (AHD) has opened its first medical tourism office in Lagos, marking a significant step in its broader expansion across Africa and Eastern Europe.

The new Lagos office is part of the hospital’s broader expansion plan to establish 30 offices across Africa and Eastern Europe.

By bringing its services closer to the Nigerian community, AHD target to address the increasing demand for affordable and reliable healthcare options.

Beyond providing a platform for Nigerians to access the hospital’s services, the Lagos office will serve as a hub for community engagement and knowledge-sharing. The hospital plans to conduct online seminars for Nigerian healthcare professionals, fostering collaboration and education within the local medical community.

To further support patients, a dedicated travel desk has been established within the Lagos office. This desk, according to the hospital, will offer comprehensive travel packages tailored to the needs of Nigerian patients, including visa assistance, flight arrangements, and accommodation.

Speaking on the development, the Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, Sherif Beshara emphasised the UAE’s growing reputation as a global medical tourism destination.

He highlighted the hospital’s commitment to providing cutting-edge medical technologies and collaborating with international experts.

“It enjoys a growing international trust in the healthcare sector, excelling in delivering distinctive experiences and launching numerous initiatives to attract global medical tourists. The UAE’s expertise, innovation, high healthcare standards, and collaborations enhance its international standing in this field.

“American Hospital Dubai is committed to providing advanced medical technologies and collaborating with global experts in life sciences. It reflects our dedication to innovation, cutting-edge, multi-speciality healthcare services, and our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction.”

Also, the Board Member of American Hospital Nigeria, Prince Tonye Princewill expressed enthusiasm about the hospital’s investment in the country.

He praised the hospital’s capacity-building initiatives and its potential to positively impact the Nigerian healthcare system. “From their investment plan for the country to their capacity building initiatives, list of equipment to be delivered and the overall rollout timetable for Nigeria, their commitment is clear. At the rate they are going, the country’s healthcare system will be a net beneficiary. We really need to encourage investors like them and I’m glad for the reception they are getting.”