Dantay drops visuals for ‘Blessed’

Following the release of his debut single, “Blessed,” emerging music sensation Dantay, is set to captivate his audience once more with his just-released official music video. This Qxtra-directed video marks the first visual glimpse into Dantay’s debut project of the same title, which will be unveiled later this year.

The 21-year-old fast-rising singer, songwriter and producer who hails from Lagos, Nigeria, brings a unique fusion of Afrobeat, highlife and dancehall rhythms to the Nigerian music scene. “Blessed” is a reflective piece where Dantay takes a moment to acknowledge and offer gratitude for the blessings that have shaped his journey. With heartfelt lyrics and an infectious beat, the track is poised to resonate deeply with listeners.

“This video means a lot to me,” says Dantay. “It’s about recognizing the journey I’ve been on, the hurdles I’ve overcome, and expressing gratitude to God for all the blessings along the way. I hope it inspires others to reflect on their own blessings and find joy in their journey.”

Dantay’s innovative sound and compelling storytelling have already begun to draw attention, and “Blessed” is set to solidify his place as a promising new talent in the industry. With a blend of traditional and contemporary influences, his music reflects both his roots and his vision for the future of Nigerian music.