China solicits Nigeria’s support for a new world economic order

By Godwin Oritse

THE Communist Party of the Peoples Republic of China has commenced moves to deepened comprehensive reforms with a view to advancing the Chinese modernization across Africa and other parts of the world.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Consular General of the Consulate of the People Republic of China, Ms Yan Yuqing Nigeria is an important partner in the Chinese quest in advancing such global modernization.

Yuqing also said that China’s success is attributed to reform, adding the practice of more than 40 years of Reform and Opening Up has revealed to us that reform can provide a strong impetus for development.

She stated that the primacy of the people is the fundamental purpose of the Communist Party of China CPC, a development that has led to the current state of Chinese Modernization.

She said: “The overall objectives of further deepening reform comprehensively are to continue improving and developing the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernize China’s system and capacity for governance. Meanwhile, the CPC’s plenary session has anchored the reform goals to be achieved by 2035 and specifies that the reform tasks laid out in this resolution shall be completed by the time the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2029.

“Developing new quality productive forces according to local condition as well as providing a new impetus for high-quality development. We will accelerate the formation of relations of production that are more compatible with new quality productive forces, promote full integration between the real economy and the digital economy, accelerate the development of a modern industrial system, improve the institutions and mechanisms for modernizing infrastructure, enhance the resilience and security of industrial and supply chains.

At present, with Chinese enterprises increasing their investment in Nigeria, Chinese enterprises are taking full advantage of China’s edge in capital, technology, equipment, management experience, and so on, to deepen the cooperation between China and Nigeria in the fields of infrastructure, electric power, agriculture, and talent development with new quality productive forces as the lead and have achieved fruitful results, which is a way for the Chinese side to help Nigeria to promote high-quality development in light of the local conditions.

“The seven focuses are on building a high-standard socialist market economy, advancing whole-process people’s democracy, developing a strong socialist culture in China, raising the people’s quality of life, building a Beautiful China, advancing the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level, and improving the Party’s capacity for leadership and long-term governance.

“At the same time, it is important to create a favourable environment and provide more opportunities for the development of non-public sector of the economy, to draft and introduce laws on the promotion of the private sectors of the economy, and to promote entrepreneurship, so as to speed up the establishment of more world-class enterprises.

“Today, there are representatives from CCECC, China Harbor, Huawei, Lekki Free Trade Zone and so on, some of them are state-owned enterprises, some of them private ones. They are not only an important force in building China’s high-standard socialist market economy but also the backbone of promoting the high-quality construction of Belt and Road Initiative between China and other countries in the world.

“I would like to briefly introduce three points to you journalists, one is that China has built the largest education system in the world, with the degree of access to education at all levels reaching or exceeding the average level of middle- and high-income countries, and with the gross enrolment rate in higher education exceeding 60 per cent, which has entered a stage of worldwide recognition of universality.

“Two is that the average number of years of education for the new labour force has exceeded 14 years, and the number of people receiving higher education has reached 250 million.

“Thirdly, is that China’s overall social research and development expenses are the second highest in the world, and the total number of R&D personnel is the highest in the world, and China has entered the ranks of innovative countries. In the future, we will accelerate the construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talent.