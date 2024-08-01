Binance: Family, Twitter users beg Biden’intervention in Gambaryan’s detention

US President Joe Biden

A recent tweet made by US President Joe Biden has provoked another round of plea from family and well wishers of Binance’s Head of Financial Crimes, Tigran Gambaryan who has been in incarceration in Nigeria, since February.

On his verified X handle, @POTUS, President Biden had on July 19 boasted that “From the very first day of my Administration, I have been committed to seeking the release and safe return of all Americans wrongfully detained and held hostage abroad…”

His tweet appears to be in response to a statement credited to former President Donald Trump, threatening countries holding American citizens that” Our hostages had better be back before I assume office, else…”. Trump, the Republican candidate challenging Democrat Kamala Harris in the forthcoming US election, recently headlined the Bitcoin 2024 conference.

During his keynote speech, Trump pledged to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet,” contrasting sharply with the Biden administration’s regulatory stance.

Following Biden’s tweet, the family of Gambaryan, has urged the US Government and President, Joe Biden, to remember his promise of doing everything possible to release all American citizens languishing in different prisons across the world.

Tigran is one of those who want Biden to be guided by that promise to ensure his unconditional release. Gambaryan has been in detention since February 2024 on allegations of tax evasion and other financial-related crimes by the Nigerian government.

Also, in response to Biden’s tweet, a popular software engineer, Oludotun Longe @OludotunL, reminded him not to forget the Tigran, who is languishing in detention in Nigeria – “don’t forget about Tigran Gambaryan, Binance Executive! He’s deteriorating” he tweeted.

A close family source revealed that the Gambaryans are doing all they can, to once again, appeal for the unconditional release of their husband, father and son.

The source who preferred anonymity, said the family believes that through history the word of American Presidents is usually their bond, expressing hope that Biden’s own words will work favourably on the case of Tigran.

The sad situation with the Binance exec is that his health is said to be failing drastically to the extent he made his last court appearance in a wheelchair.

The call is one among many that seek the release of Tigran, from Kuje Prison, whose health has been repeatedly reported to need urgent attention.

Recently, some US congressmen, who visited Gambaryan in Prison after a meeting in Nigeria, also urged President Biden to request the Nigerian government to release the former US IRS Agent.

In a letter dated June 4, 2024, about 12 policymakers addressed President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger D. Carstens, and expressed grave concerns about the Binance executive’s health and treatment under Nigeria’s custody.

In the letter, The 12 US politicians who are all members of Congress said the manner Gambaryan was arrested and the condition he is putting up with in detention demands Biden’s intervention The congressmen include Rich McCormick, Michael McCaul, Barry Loudermilk, Earl L Buddy Carter, Austin Scot, Randy K Weber Sr, Bill Huizenga, Aumua Ammata Coleman, Ann Wagner, Keith Self, Thomas H Kein jr and French Hill.

Part of the letter said “The Government of Nigeria took Mr Gambaryan to a government-owned house and held him without communication for five days.”

“In addition, despite a court order on March 12 stating that the remand order had not been extended, Gambaryan’s detention continued unlawfully until new charges were filed.”

The lawmakers also said the conditions of Gambaryan’s detention have been severe. He is held in Kuje Prison, notorious for its harsh conditions, and has faced obstacles in meeting with his legal team without government supervision. More alarmingly, his health has deteriorated significantly.

The letter said: “He tested positive for malaria, and when he requested hospital treatment, the prison officials declined his request. Mr. Gambaryan’s health and well-being are in danger, and we fear for his life. Immediate action is essential to ensure his safety and preserve his life,” the letter urges.

Recall that on 23rd May Justice Emeka Nwite issued a court order to move Gambaryan to the hospital from Kuje prison.

The order was made after Tigran collapsed in court. However, the order has not been carried out; and his wife, Yuki Gambaryan, is pleading with the Nigerian authorities to comply with the court order so that Tigran may receive appropriate medical care.

Tigran Gambaryan’s incarceration in a Nigerian prison will reach the six-month mark before his next trial date. On Tuesday 16 July, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the trial until 11 October, further delaying the release of Gambarayn.

Gambaryan, a U.S. citizen and former IRS agent, was invited by the Nigerian government for a series of meetings with government officials to discuss the licenses and regulations in the country. He was detained on February 26 2024.

“My husband’s physical and mental health is seriously deteriorating. I am devastated and shocked that, despite the court’s clear directive for his admission to a hospital, the authorities have not allowed him to leave the very prison causing his illness. Tigran does not deserve such inhumane treatment. He has done nothing wrong and is suffering simply because he accepted an invitation to a meeting in Abuja. This has gone too far. I am begging everyone who can help, including our American government, to recognize that an innocent man’s life is at risk. Please, at least let him go to the hospital so he can recover. But more importantly, let him come home to us,” she added.