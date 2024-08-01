Benue targets 90 percent exclusive breastfeeding by 2025

Breastfeeding mothers at the event

…commends UNICEF’s support

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state is targeting 90 percent rate of exclusive breastfeeding by the 2025 to accomplish the World Health Assembly, WHA, global target.

The State’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Yanmar Ortese made this known Thursday during the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Record for Simultaneous Breastfeeding and 2024 World Breastfeeding Week, WBW, flag off at the Daudu II Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp, Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state with the theme, “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All.”

Represented by his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Beatrice Tsavmbu, Dr. Ortese commended the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, for supporting Benue State and Nigeria as a whole to attain “a world record for the most lactating women breastfeeding simultaneously.”

He noted that “the project aims to gather at least 30,000 lactating women across 30 major cities, including Abuja and selected IDP camps, exceeding the current record of 21,000 held by the Philippines in 2013.

“This initiative aims to raise awareness about exclusive breastfeeding, address harmful nutrition practices, specifically the introduction of water in the first six months of life, and ultimately support the achievement of the WHA global target of increasing the rate of exclusive breastfeeding to at least 50 percent by 2025 and for Benue from 56.8 percent to 90 percent by the year 2025.”

The Health Commissioner called for sustained advocacies for policies that protect and promote breastfeeding including implementing and enforcing regulations that support breastfeeding in public spaces and ensuring that marketing practices of breast-milk substitutes do not undermine breastfeeding efforts.”

The Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ann Itodo, represented by the Director of Social Welfare, Mrs. Eunice Tachia said the flag off was “a reminder to the power of the community and the importance of collective action. It is crucial that we come together to create an environment where breastfeeding is encouraged, supported and sustained.”

The Executive Secretary of the Benue State Primary Health Care Board, Mrs. Grace Wende explained that the annual WBW celebration held from August 1-7 yearly was aimed at enlighten breastfeeding mothers on the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding.

According to her, “breastfeeding is of immense benefits to the child and children who enjoyed exclusive breastfeeding are usually more brilliant than others who were not exclusivey breastfed.”

Mrs. Wende enjoined mothers to always attend antenatal at Primary Healthcare Centers, PHCs, nearest to them disclosing that the state government had ordered free delivery of babies at the facilities as part of measures to encourage women to give birth in the hospitals.

She said “for this reason women are giving birth in hospitals and are also registering the birth of the children as well as having safer child births.”

The District Head of Mbawa, Guma LGA, Chief Joseph Ortese who lauded UNICEF for its far reaching support for the state and all organisers of the programme for taking the campaign to IDPs camps urged mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding for the well-being of their children.

The event was attended by over 800 nursing mothers from Uikpam IDPs camp, Daudu I, Daudu II and Ortese IDPs camps and host communities who earlier joined over 30,000 nursing mothers from across the country to simultaneously breastfeed their babies.