Protesters, rival groups meet in Yola

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

Two parallel groups, for and against Tinubu’s government staged their protest in Yola as security agents averted a clash by the two groups.

As the two groups marched in opposite routes, the situation got tensed, as they started infiltrating into each other leading to commotion and verbal abuse.

The presence of heavily armed personnel prevented the situation from degenerating into a free for all fight.

No breach of peace has been recorded in Adamawa, even as the situation has created fear among the people.