Anti-protest youths take over Abuja

…insist protests must not hold

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Hundreds of anti-protest youths have taken over Abuja to frustrate the planned nationwide protest.

Led by a man who claimed to be Blessing Joel, the demonstrators carried placards with the inscription, “No Protest.”

He told journalists that his group did not want to protest because it was aimed at President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Mr. Joel was seen briefing the youths who had arrived in Abuja on eight Coaster buses.

Investigations revealed that the young men were initially driven through Eagle Square, where security agents used tear gas on the protesters.

More soon…