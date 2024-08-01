Allegations against TETFund boss, unfounded, CSO to Nigerians

The Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative (EUYI) has refuted the allegations by a section of the Nigerian media that the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc Sunny Echono is embroiled in corruption and fraud.

The group maintained that TETFund under Arc Sunny Echono, an erstwhile Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education with impeccable service record is in safe hands and described the allegations leveled against him as unfounded, baseless and misleading.

These views were expressed by the duo of Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince and Comrade Igwe Ude-umanta; National Coordinator and Secretary of EUYI respectively in Abuja while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recall that the EUYI had earlier called for the head of the TETFund boss over alleged allegations of maladministration.

According to the group, “in keeping with our tradition of due diligence, EUYI and other like minded Civil Society Groups swung into action to ascertain the veracity of the allegations against TETFund and it’s leadership. We amplified the allegations and challenged the Executive Secretary to counter the facts, even as we threatened court action if he failed to come clean.

“Commendably, TETFUND reacted to the issues raised, point by point with empirical facts and hard evidences. Our Directorate for Research and Documentation equally interrogated the facts presented thoroughly, proving beyond reasonable doubt that those allegations are unfounded.

“It is important that we make this statement as a matter of responsibility. When CSOs take on public officers, it is for the purpose of accountability. It is not smear campaigns or witch-hunt. Similarly, when we discover that our position is faulty against the facts before us, as we now have in this case, we have to be courageous enough to admit our error.

“Let us further state that from the records available to us and the testimonies from students and the tertiary institutions, TETFund under Echono is committed to the delivery of high quality services and infrastructure to the tertiary education sector.

“The institutional transparency and official collaboration with the Independent Corrupt practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is a standard that should be emulated by other agencies.

The text ended with a pledge by EUYI to sustain its support for deserving institutions and appointees like Arc Sunny Echono who are doing their outmost best to align the vision and missions of their organisations to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“While we remain committed to exposing corruption, ineptitude and other vices in the public sector, we will not hesitate to support and encourage those on the right path, like Echono’s TETFUND.

“We will remain vigilant and continuously beam our searchlight on public office holders and government to ensure full accountability. It is our commitment to contribute our quota in making Nigeria better place for all”, the text concluded.