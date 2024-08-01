After interface with Speaker Abbas, 25 NGOs, CSOs backs out of protests

Tajudeen Abbas

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

25 Non-Governmental Organisations ,NGOs, and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have called off their planned protest after attending a youth town hall meeting hosted by the House of Representatives.

Dr. Matthew Nabut, Executive Director of Centre for Change and Democracy Studies, said on behalf of the NGOs in a statement in Abuja on Thursday after the town hall meeting with the speaker.

The meeting, which was held on July 31, provided a platform for open dialogue and led to a resolution after productive interactions with Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

Following the meeting, Nabut the spokesperson for the coalition of NGOs and CSOs, expressed their satisfaction with the outcome.

“We came here prepared to protest because we felt our voices were not being heard.

“However, after engaging with Speaker Abass and seeing the sincerity in his approach, we believe that dialogue is the way forward.

“We have decided to cancel the planned protest and give the government the opportunity to act on their promises,” the spokesperson said.

He said the protest was initially scheduled in response to what the NGOs and CSOs perceived as government inaction on critical issues affecting the youth.

He said that the decision to organise the protest was made after several attempts to engage with policymakers yielded unsatisfactory results.

According to him, the youth town hall meeting was therefore seen as a last-ditch effort to avert the protest and find common ground.

The town hall meeting, which was convened to address the grievances and demands of various youth-led organisations, saw robust participation from diverse groups across the country.

The agenda included discussions on pressing socio-economic issues, government policies, and the role of youth in national development.

The speaker known for his advocacy for inclusive governance, engaged directly with the representatives of the NGOs and CSOs.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns and highlighted ongoing and future initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the youth.

Abass stated, “This government recognises the critical role that our youth play in shaping the future of our nation.We are dedicated to creating an environment where their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued.

He said that the purpose of this town hall meeting was to ensure that the government understood their concerns and work together towards sustainable solutions.

The interactive session allowed the youth representatives to voice their frustrations and aspirations candidly.

Key topics of discussion included employment opportunities, education reforms, security, and the need for transparency in governance.

The Speaker assured the attendees that their input would be integral to policy formulation and implementation.

Responding to the cancellation, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Reps, Rep. Philip Agbese commended the speaker’s initiative, describing it as a masterstroke.

He said that as the Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee and Plenary, the speaker took engagement to another level, which allowed all aggrieved persons to hear their mind and together resolved the issues.