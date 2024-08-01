Abiodun launches electric motorcycles

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, launched the e-bikes and tricycles under the Ogun State E-Mobility Programme, saying it will reduce the cost of transportation and would also ensure a cleaner environment by reducing carbon emissions.

Speaking at the launch of the first phase of 2,000 electric motorcycles held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun said the E-Mobility initiative marks another milestone toward a sustainable and green future for the state.

He said: “Our administration is committed to mitigating the impact of the subsidy removal and the high cost of diesel fuel while reducing transportation costs for our citizens.

“We will be realizing about 2,000 e-bikes in the first phase. These commercial motorbikes can ride up to 75-80 kilometres on a full charge, and the vehicles can travel up to 200 kilometres, thus reducing transportation costs by 40 per cent.

“We aim to reduce our carbon footprint and bring about a significant change in how we think about transportation in our daily lives. This aligns with our energy transformation program for a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, lauded the state for being the first to launch the E-Mobility initiative, adding that with this development, Ogun has joined other African countries that are currently using more than 15,000 e-bikes in their transportation sectors.