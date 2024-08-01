Abia, Imo residents shun nationwide hunger protest

Residents of Umuahia and Owerri, the capital cities of Abia and Imo shunned the nationwide hunger protest scheduled for Thursday, August 1 and went about their lawful daily activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents, who monitored the situation, reported that there was palpable quiet and serene atmosphere in the two cities.

In Umuahia, commercial banks, eateries, business premises and government offices were under lock and key.

At the time of filing the report, major roads were empty of vehicles, while the motor parks and small market at the popular Isi-gate were devoid of the usual beehive of human and vehicular activities.

There were only a handful of commercial tricycles, otherwise called Keke NAPEP, seen providing skeletal services.

At a private motor park on Umuwaya Road, some prospective travellers were seen stranded being unable to make their trips.

A woman, who identified herself simply as Mary, said: “I wanted to travel to Enugu this morning, but I got here and saw the park locked.

“As I speak, no motor park is operating but this journey is very important to me.”

On ground to maintain the peace and avert possible breakdown of law and order were armed security personnel, who were deployed to strategic positions in different parts of the state.

In Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state, major markets, such as the Ariaria International Market, Shopping Complex and Cemetery Market were shut.

At some foodstuff markets in the city, such as Ahia Nkwo, Afo Une, and Tonimas Markets in Abayi and Umuode, few petty traders were seen displaying their goods.

The roads were scanty of vehicular and human traffic, while military and police patrol vans moved round the town and its environs keeping surveillance.

Some prospective inter-state travellers, who were strandard at the motor parks, were seen returning to their places as the parks were empty of vehicles.

Banks closed, while the ATMs could only transfer funds but could not dispense cash.

Some residents, who complained about the situation in the country, appealed to the political leaders to “stop taking the citizens for granted” and address the problem of widespread poverty and hunger.

Also in Imo, the state capital, Owerri, and its environs, were calm and cold with the early morning rain that kept residents indoors.

The police and other security agencies deployed their operatives to strategic locations in Owerri metropolis and entry points, while some were seen in patrol vans keeping surveillance in the area.

A resident, Mr Ignatius Igwe, told NAN that the rain and recent attacks by gunmen, which left four policemen and three civilians dead, might have helped to dampen people’s interest in taking part in a public protest.

A provision store operator on MCC/Uratta Road, Owerri, Mr Uchenna Mkwocha, told NAN that he shunned the hunger protest because he could not afford to close his only means of livelihood.

“It is true that things are hard and hunger has increased in the land, but I do not believe that protesting against the government will bring about the needed change.

“I prefer dialogue to protest and one is not sure that the action would not be hijacked by criminals to loot people’s shops or cause death of innocent souls,” Mkwocha said.

He urged the Federal Government to, among other things, bring down the price of fuel to N200, saying that the palliatives of grains would not solve the hunger in the country.

“Government should cut down on its spending and public offices, fight insecurity in the North, where food is produced in abundance, and open the border for food importation to end hunger in the land,” he said.

Commenting on the situation in the state, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye, said that the state was relatively calm.

Okoye said that police and other security agencies in the state collaborated to deploy their personnel for confidence building patrol and show of force.

He said: “Imo residents are going about their lawful businesses only that in certain locations, people are perhaps apprehensive to come out.

“Already, we had a stakeholders’ meeting with virtually all the groups in the state and a majority of them informed us that they will not be involved in the protest.

“So, I am not really surprised that we have not seen any group coming out to protest or embark on any peaceful demonstration.

“But, notwithstanding, our tactical team and operatives are gallantly ready and are out to protect any group that might come out to protest,” the PPRO further said.