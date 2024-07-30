Yusuf Ali’s excellent character, makes us think he’s from another planet – OAU VC

Prof Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN beside the Vice Chancellor of OAU,Prof Simeon Banire,the Executive Secretary of JAMB Prof Ishaq Oloyede and other distinguished personalities after the award ceremony

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun State, Professor, Simeon Bamire, Tuesday extolled the virtues of renowned Ilorin-based legal luminary and professor of practice, Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), saying his worthy character makes the university wondered if he came from another planet.

Speaking at the 2024 edition of OAU’s Academic and Research Excellence Awards held at the institution, the vice chancellor who emphasised the worthy character and humility of the legal giant, said the choice of the awardee by the university’s management was a unanimous decision without any dissenting voice.

“Your character and humility have kept us thinking that you came from another planet. Your humility makes us happy, you have protected the image of this university and we are impressed”, the VC said.

Banire said the awardee was celebrated for his integrity, service to humanity, positive contributions to the promotion of scholarship and legal practice and upliftment of the youths.

Also in his remarks, the Executive Secretary and Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), professor Ishaq Oloyede, who has been a friend and confidant of the awardee for over Fifty years described the choice of Yusuf Ali SAN as the “right choice”.

He said the decision of the OAU’s management in celebrating the awardee and the 2024 OAU ‘s university stars (Scholars), was the right principles adopted in promoting scholarship and excellence.

“Some of the universities are dead, they are just being called university because if you don’t celebrate excellence you are not a university”, Oloyede said.

Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) , Professor Ayo Adebooye, said the university conferred the awardee with the “Professor of Practice”, haven seen him demostrated proven ability to impact practical knowledge in students which according to him, was what is missing in many sectors in Nigeria.

In his keynot address, the pioneer vice chancellor, Osun state university , professor Sola Akinrinade, challenged university teachers and those who have excelled in their various fields of disciplines to take up the task of mentoring and moulding tommorow’s leaders that will also be worthy in character and knowledge.

The awardee announced a cash gift for 320 studentsof the institution in addition to full scholarship awards to two Nursing students of OAU university by the Ali’s family.

He also agreed to serve as a member of the OAU’s research endowment board; to construct a building for the centre of innovation for the university and also sponsor students under the university’s skills acquisition programmes.

The first recipient of the award in 2023,Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe also graduated from Electrical and Electronics in the university with 5.0GP over 5.0 GP spoke virtually from London that the 2024 award to the awardee is an award well deserved.

While congratulating Ali for the prestigious award,he said from what he read on the internet, nobody would have made such choice except him.

He also commended the university for sustaining the excellent awards, against the backdrop that continuity is the natural problem of every system.