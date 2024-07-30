Youths trained on remote work skills amid rise in virtual workplaces

Amid the rise in virtual workplaces and the increasing demand for remote workers, Focus on Growth and Development Foundation (FOGDEV) has completed its latest remote work training program.

The training which follows its pilot initiative in 2023 took place virtually from July 23 to July 29, 2024.

About 800 beneficiaries from Nigeria and beyond were in attendance and trained on crucial skills necessary for thriving in remote work environments.

The training was also tailored to address the increasing demand among young professionals for remote work opportunities.

Over the five-day course, participants gained valuable insights into enhancing their job market presence. Key areas covered included crafting standout CVs and portfolios, excelling in international interviews, optimizing LinkedIn profiles, and leveraging AI tools to advance their job searches and career development.

The program introduced attendees to various tools and workspaces suited for different job roles, ensuring they are well-prepared for remote work challenges.

The virtual format of the training allowed FOGDEV to engage a diverse audience, transcending geographical barriers and fostering real-time interaction through interactive online platforms.