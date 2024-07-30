Youth group urges protesters to embrace dialogue

… make case for Mambila power project

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Barely 24 hours to the nationwide protest, the concern Northeast Coalition has called on protesters in the region to shelve the protest and channel their grievance into meaningful dialogue.

The chairman of the group, Aliyu Mohammed, who made the call, urged the federal government to prioritize youth oriented projects and develop critical infrastructure in the Northeast that would make life easier for Nigerians

“The critical infrastructure, include the Mambila Hydropower Station, major economic roads, and the Port Harcourt Maiduguri rail line.

“Additionally, we call for the allocation of resources to address security challenges in the region, particularly in the realms of social and humanitarian services,” he said

He noted that the difficulties faced by communities in the region have stressed the significance of constructive engagement and advocate for dialogue and collaboration over protests in the pursuit of rights.

“Our proposed initiative involves collaborating with governmental and private sectors to implement youth training programs in agriculture and digital skills, aiming to promote self-reliance and economic stability among the youth.

“Furthermore, we intend to leverage our influential social media platform, reaching over 2 million followers, to advocate for peace and urge youth to acquire skills aligned with economic realities.

“We urge the Federal Government to prioritize the development of critical infrastructure, including the Mabila Hydropower Station, major economic roads, and the Port Harcourt Maiduguri rail line. Additionally, we call for the allocation of resources to address security challenges in the region, particularly in the realms of social and humanitarian services.

“To our state governors, we emphasize the importance of committing to youth employment, engagement, and empowerment to prevent idleness and foster development.

“We also encourage our fellow youths to distance themselves from negative influences and individuals seeking unwarranted power, to prioritize their studies and the acquisition of relevant skills, particularly in the digital domain, and to conduct themselves as law-abiding citizens. We firmly believe that, united, we can drive positive change and secure a brighter future for North East Nigeria,” he added.