Youth Group urges dialogue over protest, supports Tinubu’s economic reforms

By Gift ChapiOdekina Abuja

Chairman, Young Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (YEN), Chris Kohol, has called on youths to pursue dialogue as a means of addressing their grievances rather than engage in mass protest

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Kohol rather urged that more time be given to President Bola Tinubu to tackle the country’s current challenges.

He said though the frustrations and concerns that have led to the call for action are understandable, it is pertinent to reconsider and shelve the protest for national interest.

This, he said, is because Nigeria’s saboteurs are now exploiting genuine concerns to further their evil interest by destabilizing the economy, polity, national unity and national stability.

Kohol pointed out that experience has indicated that protests cannot offer solutions to social and economic problems.

Rather, he said, billions are lost, lives lost and properties are destroyed hence, setting the country back

He said, “I believe you are all aware of the scheduled nationwide protest slated for 1st August 2024 to express anger with the current economic state of our nation.

“I am with the people and I understand the frustrations and concerns that have led to this call for action, however I urge you all to reconsider and shelve this protest for national interest- as Nigeria’s saboteurs are now exploiting on our genuine concerns to further their evil interest by destabilizing our economy, polity, national unity and national stability.

“This protest if heard will definitely lead to chaos, economic sabotage, wanton destruction of lives and properties which is not in our best national interest for now.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is underway to reform our economy and tackle the economic challenges that confront us as nation. He is barely fourteen months (14) in office and in as much as we are keen of instant change in the course of things in the nation, especially our standard of living, we also have to consider the long-term benefits of the President’s economic reforms across many sectors of our economy.

“There is indeed hunger in the land but do we throw the baby with the bath water? The answer is NO!

“Fellow young entrepreneurs, our vibrant Nigerian youths, in the interest of national peace and economic advancement, we plead with you all including our civil rights activists, our mothers and sisters to shelve this planned protest and give President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government more time to tackle the economic challenges confronting us a nation at this ill time.

“President Bola Tinubu is not sleeping, since assumption of office, he has been working round the clock to ensure that Nigeria regains its lost glory in the comity of nations.

“Let us give him the time and opportunity to implement his policies and plans. Let us work together to support his administration and provide constructive feedback that can drive positive change.”

Kohol said as youth and young entrepreneurs, they have a critical role to play in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

He urged that energies should rather be channelled into building innovative solutions, creating jobs, and driving growth.

“Let us choose dialogue over protest, collaboration over confrontation. For our political class, especially those who are part of the sponsors of the planned protests, I want to remind them that they have a critical role to play in shaping Nigeria’s future. Elections are over and it is now time for governance, let provide constructive feedback that can drive positive change.

“To our civil rights and civil society groups, we say as champions of democracy and human rights, we must recognize the importance of stability and continuity in our nation’s growth. We implore you to consider the potential consequences of this protest on our nation’s stability, economy, and democratic progress.

“Let us not undermine the very foundations of our democracy. Let us engage in meaningful

discussions that promote nation-building and economic growth.

“In the past, it has shown that protest can never offer us the solutions to our social and economic problems, rather billions are lost, lives are lost and properties are destroyed setting us back as a nation.

“It’ time to think of the terrible consequences of this planned protest on our dear country, at this critical point, no patriotic citizen should wish Nigeria a setback.

“We therefore, implore young entrepreneurs and youths across the country to shelve this proposed protest and key into the economic opportunities of the Federal Government such as the 110 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Federal Government Grants and Loans Program just to mention a few.

“At this time, as a nation let prioritize national unity and peace. Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come. It’s known that

nation building is a tough task and it imperative to appreciate the leadership efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Dr. George Akume, CON for the leadership strides so far and appeal for greater dividends of democracy for our people.

Kohol said they had the solid backing, fatherly and spiritual blessings of their Grand Patron His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.