‘You still have money for data?’, Actress Destiny Etiko quizzes excited BBNaija fans

July 30, 2024

Nollywood, actress Destiny Etiko has expressed displeasure over the excitement displayed by fans of  Big brother Naija (BBN) desspite economic challenges Nigerians are facing.

The ninth season of the annual reality show started on July 28, featuring 28 housemates who  appeared in duos.

The ace actress, in a post on her Instagram page on Monday,  wondered  why  people can be happy about a TV show when Nigerians struggle to survive.

She lamented that people were hungry, adding that attention  should be focused  more on  the country’s problems.

She wrote: “E don red for our country and I still dey see some people dey happy about BBN.

“Hmmmmm nawa o Oh una still get enough money for DATA Abi? If you guys do not complain, then who am I to do so?

“I am majorly concerned about the poor masses, though. That you can survive does not mean that everyone can.

“Crime is now happening everywhere, insecurity has become the order of the day and everyone is literally calm. THE EARLIER, THE BETTER.”

The season, with the  theme, “No Loose Guard”, promises exciting twists designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats for the next 10 weeks.

The grand prize for this season is a spectacular ₦100 million, which includes a cash prize and an SUV, with additional sponsored prizes to be announced.(NAN) 

